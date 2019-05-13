Movie Academy Appoints Three New Governors At Large

DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo Garcia and Janet Yang have been appointed governors at large by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Oscars organization said Monday that each will serve a three-year term beginning July 1.

Outside of the at-large members AMPAS’ 17 branches are repped by three governors apiece, who can serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The Academy’s full slate of 2019-2020 board of governors will be announced in June (see the full list of candidates here.)

Franklin will rep the Executives branch, García the Directors branch and Janet Yang the Producers branch). They replace previous post-holders Gregory Nava, Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Reginald Hudlin as part of the Academy’s A2020 initiative, which efforts to support inclusion and increase representation within its membership and the greater film community.

“The Board looks forward to welcoming DeVon, Janet and Rodrigo. They are each well-positioned to support our continuing global outreach efforts,” Academy president John Bailey said Monday. “We are grateful to our three outgoing at-large governors, Gregory Nava, Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Reginald Hudlin, for their dedicated service to the Academy over the last three years.”