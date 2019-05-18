‘Mortal Kombat’ Gets 2021 Release Date Via Warner Bros

The new Warner Bros. film based on the Mortal Kombat video games will be released on March 5, 2021. That sets up a head-to-head battle against Sony and Mattel Films’ Masters of the Universe — which was dated just 24 hours ago — along an untitled Universal Event Film and Fox’s animated fantasy Nimona.

Produced by Aquaman’s James Wan and directed by first-time filmmaker Simon McQuoid, the new fantasy-action Mortal Kombat is the third film inspired by the video game, following 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation. The film just started production in South Australia, with no details on cast or storyline revealed.

The Mortal Kombat 11 video game was just released and generally well-received by the gaming community.

Sony and Mattel’s Masters of the Universe originally had been slated for Christmastime this year. Let’s see if either studio opts to the avoid the battle royal of action figures vs. video game characters.