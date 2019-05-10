More Stars Join One-Night Re-Do Of Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ On ABC

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ has added more star power.

Ike Barinholtz will re-create the role of Mike “Meathead” Stivic, Sean Hayes will play Mr. Lorenzo, Amber Stevens West is set to play Jenny Willis Jefferson in the one-night-only sitcom special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and those classic series’ creator, Norman Lear.

Jovan Adepo will re-enact the role of Lionel Jefferson, Anthony Anderson joins as Uncle Henry, Stephen Tobolowsky is set to play Mr. Bentley, and Jackée Harry will play Diane Stockwell.

The special, airing live on ABC, Wednesday, May 22 at 8 PM ET, will re-create an original episode from each of the iconic 1970s Lear comedies. James Burrows will direct, and Sony Pictures Television is producing.

Previously announced stars include Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker. Also previously announced, Jamie Foxx takes the role of George Jefferson, and Wanda Sykes will play Louise Jefferson. Ellie Kemper will reenact the role of Gloria Stivic, Will Ferrell is set to play Tom Willis, and Justina Machado is Florence Johnston.

From 1971-79, All in the Family was watched in millions of American homes, tackling controversial subjects and shaping ongoing political and social conversations in the post-civil rights era.

The success of All in the Family launched spinoff The Jeffersons, which ran from 1975-85. It was the first television series to feature an interracial couple, going on to be one of the longest-running shows on TV with an African-American cast.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ will be produced by Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux will executive produce;