‘Morbius’: Tyrese Gibson Posts Pic From Set Of Spider-Man Spinoff

Today we have the first photo from the set of Morbius, courtesy of Tyrese Gibson. Check out the shot of him with director Daniel Espinosa below.

Jared Leto stars in the Spider-Man Universe spinoff based on the Marvel Comics antihero Morbius the Living Vampire. The Oscar winner and Suicide Squad alum plays Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist who attempts to cure a fatal blood disease by injecting himself with a treatment serum derived from bats. In becoming Morbius, he has all the qualities of a vampire — including a taste for human blood.

Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Gibson also star in the Sony Pictures film, which is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2020.

In the comics, Martine (Arjona) is engaged to Morbius and becomes a potential victim to his bloodlust as he grapples with the transformation that has made him a weird laboratory version of the supernatural vampires of lore.

Related Story Avi Arad: From 'Blade' To 'Morbius,' Three Decades Of Mining Marvel

Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane, the Morbius character first appeared as a Spider-Man villain in October 1971 and evolved into his own freestanding comic hero as the decades unfolded.

Here is the photo, via Instagram: