‘Modern Family’ Closes Penultimate Season With Series Finale Low Ratings

ABC’s Modern Family (1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.37 million viewers) clocked its lowest season finale ratings Wednesday, falling three tenths in the demo compared with last season’s wrapper. In its penultimate season closer, Modern Family came in flat week to week, matching the previous week’s series low in the age bracket.

The rest of ABC’s Wednesday comedies also wrapped their seasons. The sixth-season finale of The Goldbergs (1.1, 4.70M) inched up a tenth week to week, coming in a tenth shy of last season’s so-long. The first season closer of Schooled (0.9, 3.92M) also ticked up a tenth from the previous week’s show low. And the first-season finale of Single Parents (0.7, 2.63M) finished flat week to week.

Meanwhile, ABC’s 10 PM Whiskey Cavalier (0.4, 2.45M) slipped a tenth back to matching low to date.

Fox’s Wednesday series also wrapped their seasons.

Empire’s fifth-season finale (1.2, 4.09M) ticked up a tenth, marking first time it’s bested its series low since April 3. Before the show’s four-month midseason break, and Jussie Smollett’s controversy, Empire never had rated lower than a 1.4, but all nine post-break episodes settled for less. Wednesday night’s closer is down five tenths compared with last year’s finale.

Meanwhile, Star’s third-season wrap-up (1.0, 3.46M) also grew a tenth compared with the previous week, when it had tied the show’s low for a fourth consecutive week. This year’s finale is down four tenths relative to the year-ago season wrapper.

Even so, the two dramas handed demo win to Fox on the night.

But CBS’ Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.4, 7.23M) topped the night in the 18-49 age bracket, and NBC’s Chicago Med (1.0, 7.75M) was the most watched broadcast program, followed by Chicago Fire (1.0, 7.71M).

Both CW shows– Riverdale (0.3, 811,000) and Jane the Virgin (0.3, 705K), ticked up a tenth week to week.

Fox (1.1, 3.78M) topped the night in the demo, while NBC (1.0, 7.27M) ruled in total viewers. CBS (1.0, 5.28M) tied NBC for No. 2 in the demo and scored solo No. 2 status in overall audience. ABC (0.8, 3.42M) followed, then CW (0.3, 758K).