Moby Cancels UK Book Tour, Says He’s “Going To Go Away For Awhile”

Moby has decided to cancel his UK book tour for Then It Fell Apart as he battles the fallout from his claims to have dated Natalie Portman, a misunderstanding for which he subsequently apologized.

Before the apology, Moby claimed on social media he had received “anonymous threats of violence from (Portman’s) fans, and it’s affecting my business and my health.”

After completing the US leg of his book tour, Moby made the tour cancellation announcement today on his web page. The UK dates were to start this Saturday at a festival.

“Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future,” a note on his website reads. “We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events.”

Related Story Moby Apologizes To Natalie Portman Over His Claim They Dated

There was also an accompanying Instagram post, with text reading “last post” and a caption that says, “I’m going to go away for awhile.”: