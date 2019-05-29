Miss America Competition Returning To NBC Next Year

There it is — Miss America. NBC said today that it will air the national competition next year.

Discussions are underway with potential venues for the 2020 Miss America Competition, which NBC will air live over two hours. ABC had it last year.

Miss America Organization

It will follow the 51 compelling candidates as they compete for scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education, per the network and the Miss America Organization, which has operated the event since 2015. The show will highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.

“NBC is excited to once again team with our friends at the Miss America Organization in what we know will be an entertaining telecast featuring so many inspiring women,” said Doug Vaughan, EVP Special Programs and Late Night at NBC Entertainment.