‘Miracle Workers’ Renewed For Season 2; Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi Get Medieval On TBS

TBS has ordered a second season of Miracle Workers, its anthology comedy that will move stars Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi from heaven to the depths of medieval times.

Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni also star in the Broadway Video series created by Simon Rich. Its inaugural season saw Radcliffe playing a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers. His boss, God (Buscemi), had His fill of Earth and planned simply to blow it up and move on. The band of angels were out to prevent that.

The core four cast members return for Season 2 of Miracle Workers, which will be a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. It revolves around a group of villagers in the dark ages trying to stay positive in an age of inequality and fake news.

“I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring my novel What in God’s Name to life in Season 1,” said Rich, who also created FX’s Man Seeking Woman. “And now that I’ve bled that sucker dry, I’m really excited to tell a brand-new story with the same group of brilliant actors.”

Rich also executive produces alongside Radcliffe, Buscemi and Broadway Video’s Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jensen.

“Simon’s absurdist and comedic tales of human existence are truly unique,” said Thom Hinkle, EVP Original Programming at TBS. “He pitched us what he wants to explore in the dark ages with these brilliant actors, and it’s weird and smart and perfect.”

The renewal was announced during WarnerMedia’s upfront today in Manhattan.

