Minnie Driver, Micah Fowler On ‘Speechless’ Cancellation: Show Made Positive Impact

Minnie Driver says ABC’s cancellation of her series Speechless “feels rather sad,” but believes the show made a positive impact on the “conversation about family, disability and love.”

“Well now listen,” Driver tweeted this afternoon after ABC announced the show would not be back after Season 3. “Speechless has been cancelled and it feels rather sad. However, I truly believe we have left this conversation about family, disability and love in a better place than we found it. I love all the people I worked with on it, and all of you who loved our show too.”

Micah Fowler, who plays Driver’s son JJ on the show (both actor and character have cerebral palsy), called the run “the greatest three years of my life.”

“Thank you to all the fans, cast and crew who made this show so special,” he tweeted. “It was the greatest three years of my life. I hope we changed the world a little bit. I am so honored I got to do this.”

ABC announced the cancellation today. Co-produced by 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios, Speechless starred Driver and John Ross Bowie as JJ’s parents, and Kyla Kennedy and Mason Cook as JJ’s siblings. Cedric Yarbrough also starred as JJ’s aide, who serves as his voice.

Creator Scott Silveri executive produced the show, along with Fresh Off the Boat’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

