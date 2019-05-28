Mindy Kaling’s ‘Late Night’ Will Go Wide A Week Later

EXCLUSIVE: Mindy Kaling’s comedy Late Night, which she stars in, wrote and produced, will now go wide in theaters June 14 instead of June 7. Those in New York and Los Angeles will still be able to see the Amazon Studios film in its exclusive run June 7.

The film played like gangbusters at Sundance, where Amazon acquired the pic for an estimated $13 million per Deadline, and we hear that Late Night continues to do so in its field screenings. Whenever a distributor tees off with an exclusive NYC/LA run before going wide, it’s so that word of mouth can percolate even more, and the idea here is to turn up Late Night’s heat even more.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Late Night tells the story of a wet-behind-her-ears wannabe TV comedy writer, Molly Patel (Kaling), who lands the gig of a lifetime on the writing staff of a broadcast’s network late-night talk show. However, she’s up against an all-male staff and aging host Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson), who is out of her time. Patel and Newbury find mentoring in each other as they both aim to break the glass ceiling. In writing the film, Kaling drew inspiration from such movies as Mike Nichols’ Working Girl.

On its new wide break date on June 14, Late Night will share the marquee with such wide entries as Sony’s Men in Black: International, New Line’s Shaft and Focus Features’ Cannes Film Festival opener The Dead Don’t Die.