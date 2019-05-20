EXCLUSIVE: Tate Taylor (The Help) has gathered an all-star cast for his upcoming comedy-drama Breaking News In Yuba County, including Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Mila Kunis (Bad Moms), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) and Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black).

Bridget Everett (Patti Cake$), Jimmi Simpson (Date Night) and Keong Sim (Dead To Me) will also star while Oscar-nominee Juliette Lewis (August: Osage County), Golden Globe nominee Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom) and Emmy-winner Wanda Sykes (Bad Moms) are in advanced negotiations to join. Like Taylor’s Oscar-nominated box office hit The Help, this is a cast packed with girl power. Additional names are also expected to join the impressive ensemble.

Shoot is due to get underway in Mississippi next month. Laura Dern was previously aboard but had to drop off for scheduling reasons. Script comes from Amanda Idoko.

Recent Oscar-winner Janney will portray a pencil pusher who catches her husband in bed with another woman, which causes him to die of a heart attack. So she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. However, she soon finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying hide the the truth, especially from her half- sister (Kunis), a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story, and a determined local police detective (Hall).

AGC Studios is fully financing and handles international sales. The movie largely sold out at AFM last year. Producing are Taylor’s Wyolah Films, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories, and Franklin Leonard’s The Black List. CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content rep domestic.

Taylor, coming off solid performer The Girl On The Train, has Jessica Chastain pic Eve and Octavia Spencer horror Ma in post-production.