Mike C. Manning Joins ‘Son of the South’; Makenzie Vega, Nicky Whelan Set For ‘Instafame’; Amelia Crouch In ‘Eight For Silver’

Mike C. Manning (Disney’s Cloud 9, MTV’s Teen Wolf) is among the cast of Barry Alexander Brown’s Son of the South, joining Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Lex Scott Davis, Julia Ormond, Cedric the Entertainer, Jake Abel, Dexter Darden, and Shamier Anderson. The pic, based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography The Wrong Side of Murder Creek, is about the true-life story of Zellner (Till), an Alabama native and grandson of a Birmingham Klansman who is pulled into the center of the civil rights movement. The spring and summer of 1961 challenged the 22-year old to rethink his beliefs as he witnessed the heroism of John Lewis during the Montgomery Freedom Riders riot in May of that year. Manning will play Townsend Ellis, best friend of Zellner who struggles to support his friend during his growing involvement with the civil rights movement. Producers are Colin Bates, Stan Erdreich, Eve Pomerance, Bill Black, and David Kang. Spike Lee and Brown are executive producers. Manning is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency.

Makenzie Vega (The Good Wife) and Nicky Whelan (The Wedding Ringer) will star alongside Laura Wiggins (Shameless), Kim Director (The Deuce), Josh Kelly (UnReal), Will Peltz (Unfriended), Katie Chang (The Bling Ring) and Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars) in Instafame, a social media thriller directed by Nick Everhart. It explores the dangers of social media on the millennial generation. It is about an unhinged social media super fan who frames her best friend for murder. Thommy Hutson wrote the screenplay, which was produced by Anthony Del Negro, Zach O’Brien, and Shane O’Brien of Stargazer Films. Executive producers are Carl Moellenberg and Troy Stout, while Emily Blevins and Kevin Otte serve as co-producers.

Actress Amelia Crouch is set to appear opposite Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, and Alistair Petrie in Sean Ellis period drama, Eight For Silver. Set in 19th century France, the horror pic follows John McBride (Holbrook), a pathologist assigned to determine if the body of a 14-year-old boy found in the woods is the work of a man or a beast. McBride is then welcomed as a guest into the family home of a local wealthy landowner, Seamus Laurent (Petrie), and his wife Isabelle (Reilly), who share that their own son, a friend of the victim, has been missing for two weeks. Distraught and determined to keep her daughter (Crouch) safe, Isabelle finds comfort in the arrival of John while he is forced to confront the horrors of his own dark past. Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment are producing the project. Crouch, who played opposite Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan in the Netflix film, Extinction, is repped by Curtis Brown Group and Thruline Entertainment.