EXCLUSIVE: Utopia, the newly launched sales and distribution company, has acquired world rights to Mickey and the Bear, the father-daughter drama written and directed by Annabelle Attanasio in her feature debut. Robert Schwartzman’s company plans a fall theatrical release timed to awards season.

The pic, set in Montana, stars Camila Morrone and James Badge Dale and centers on Mickey, a headstrong teen who is doing what she can to keep her single, veteran father Hank afloat — navigating his mercurial moods, opioid addiction, and grief over the loss of his wife. Secretly, Mickey fantasizes of going to college on the West Coast and finally living life on her own terms. When Hank’s controlling, jealous behavior turns destructive, Mickey must decide between familial obligation and personal fulfillment as she puts everything on the line to claim her own independence.

The pic, which world premiered this spring, just screened in the ACID sidebar at Cannes, where it sold out all screenings. It marks Attanasio’s first feature film; most recently as an actor she recurred on the first two seasons of CBS’ Bull, but she departed the show ahead of Season 3 to shoot this movie.

“Mickey and The Bear heralds the arrival of the next generation of tremendous talent in front of and behind the camera,” says David Betesh, Utopia Head of Sales and Acquisitions, who struck the deal with Endeavor Content and Gersh. “We were awed by Annabelle’s artistic maturity, emotional intuition and instinctive deftness with cast. James Badge Dale’s performance is electric as ever, and in Camila Morrone’s radiant performance, we strongly feel a star is born. We’re privileged to work with such a remarkable team, and we’re so excited to bring the film to audiences worldwide so they can fall head over heels for Mickey and the Bear the way we have.”

Said Attanasio: “This movie was made to provide hope to young girls and women who feel stuck in their circumstance. Mickey is a heroine of the current political moment. She embodies the strength of a matriarch, the vulnerability of a teenage girl, and the courage of the young women of today. I am so deeply moved that the film has been embraced by critics and audiences, and couldn’t be more excited to partner with Utopia as we bring the film out into the world.”

Utopia entered Cannes with a sales slate that includes Lynn Shelton’s Sword of Trust and Schwartzman’s latest pic The Argument.