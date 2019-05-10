Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

Michelle Yeoh has committed to star in Gunpowder Milkshake, joining Avengers: Endgame and Guardian of the Galaxy‘s Karen Gillan, Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett and Billions‘ Paul Giamatti. Pic is a female driven high-concept assassin film that has a rich mythology and spans multiple generations.

Written and Directed by Big Bad Wolves‘ Navot Papushado, the film begins shooting at the Babelsberg FilmStudio, Germany with principal photography commencing June 3. Ehud Lavski has co-written.

Studiocanal and The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman produce. Papushado’s Big Bad Wolves’ partner Aharon Keshales is exec producer.

Yeoh is coming off shooting the Avatar sequels, Crazy Rich Asians and Star Trek: Discovery. She returns to the action game after Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the 007 film Tomorrow Never Dies.

She is represented by her Manager David Unger of Artist International.

Studiocanal will release in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and France, and will be selling the rest of world at Cannes.

The Picture Company has an overall deal with Studiocanal.