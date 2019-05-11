Schumacher, a documentary about famed Formula One driver Michael Schumacher, is in gear with German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns directing. Rocket Science is presenting, executive producing and handling international sales, starting in Cannes next week. The timely film given this year marks 25 since Schumacher scored his first world championship, is currently in post and is fully supported by the driver’s family.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula One pilots of all time, Schumacher is the only one in history to win seven Formula One World Championships, five of which were garnered consecutively with Ferrari. He also holds a number of other all-time racing records. After retiring in 2012, Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a skiing accident in 2013 and continues to receive medical treatment to this day.

Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nöcker of B | 14 FILM are producing along with DCM, who will release the film in German-speaking territories.

The project features never-before-seen archival footage in a behind-the-scenes look. Framed by Schumacher’s 50th birthday and the 25th anniversary of his first World Championship victory, the film will feature interviews with his family, closest racing companions and competitors.

As for the directors on the project, Wech’s credits include Resistance Fighters and works about Gerhard Schröder and Marine Le Pen. Kammertöns is Senior Editor of Hamburg’s Die Zeit and has worked as co-author of TV documentaries for ARD and Arte.

Together, they have made such docs as Gunter Sachs: Der Lebenskünstler, Der Mann, Der Udo Jürgens Ist and Boris Becker: Der Spieler, which were licensed to several European television stations and Netflix.

Seikel says, “It is an important year for Michael Schumacher — with his 50th birthday in January and the 25th anniversary of his first World Championship victory in November. We are thrilled to have the trusting cooperation of Michael Schumacher’s family and management; without their support this film would not have been possible.”

Sabine Kehm, on behalf of Michael Schumacher’s family, adds, “Michael’s outstanding career deserves to be celebrated 25 years after he achieved his first out of seven world championship titles. We are happy this film will be in the hands of such ambitious and sensitive professionals.”