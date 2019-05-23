Click to Skip Ad
Michael Radford To Direct ‘Sweethearts’ Biopic About Jeanette MacDonald & Nelson Eddy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simone Comi/Ipa/REX/Shutterstock (8469418ah) Michael Radford Monte Carlo Film Festival de la Comedie, Monaco - 05 Mar 2017
Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated English filmmaker Michael Radford has signed on to direct Sweethearts, an indie biopic set 1930s Hollywood about the love affair between movie stars and frequent on-screen co-stars Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy. Eve Pomerance is producing the film under her Major Motion Pictures banner, alongside Bill Black of Jaba Films, Attit Shah’s Creation Entertainment, and Amanda Kiely.

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Snap/REX/Shutterstock (390899ka) FILM STILLS OF 'I MARRIED AN ANGEL' WITH 1942, NELSON EDDY, JEANETTE MacDONALD, W S VAN DYKE IN 1942 VARIOUS
Shutterstock

MacDonald and Eddy were first paired in the 1935 W. S. Van Dyke-directed film Naughty Marietta, which was under MGM where MacDonald was signed to. The went on to star in eight films together. During the time, there was a struggle for MacDonald’s heart and soul between Eddy and MGM studio boss Louis B. Mayer who controlled her life and career.

Production is scheduled to begin later this year in Spain.

Radford first garnered mass attention with his 1984 film, Nineteen Eighty-Four, based George Orwell’s novel of the same title and starring John Hurt and Richard Burton, in his last film appearance.  Radford went on to write and direct White Mischief, starring Greta Scacchi, Charles Dance and Sarah Miles, and then his Oscar-nominated film, Il Postino.

Other credits include The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino and Joseph Fiennes, and his first film, Another Time Another Place, which was selected by the Cannes Film Festival as Best Film of the Year by Cahiers du Cinema.

Radford is repped by United Agents in the UK, and Link Entertainment. Pomerance and Major Motion Pictures are repped by APA.

 

 

