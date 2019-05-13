EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Science has come on board to finance and handle international sales on Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s (Home Again) drama Goodrich, which is fronted by Spotlight and Birdman star Michael Keaton.

Sales will commence at Cannes this week on the hot project, with CAA Media Finance and ICM Partners co-representing the U.S. rights to the film. CAA Media Finance and ICM Partners also arranged for the film’s financing.

As we revealed last month, pic was written by and will be directed by Meyers-Shyer and centers on a man named Andy Goodrich (Keaton) who seeks the help of his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife leaves him.

Former Sony head Amy Pascal (Ghostbusters) is producing for Pascal Pictures alongside Keaton and Meyers-Shyer. Principal photography is planned to commence this fall.

Related Story Michael Schumacher Documentary Revs Up With F1 Driver's Family & Rocket Science On Board - Cannes

Meyers-Shyer’s 2017 directorial debut comedy-drama Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon, took close to $40M global.

Rocket Science’s impressive Cannes slate also includes Ana Lily Amirpour’s female-led reboot of survival action pic Cliffhanger; Azazel Jacobs’ French Exit starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts; Gideon Raff’s Turn Of Mind starring Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer; Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly’s Queenpins with Leslie Jones and Kristen Bell; Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Eddie Redmayne, Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen and Jonathan Majors; Amirpour’s Blood Moon starring Kate Hudson; Gary Shore’s Queen Mary; and Jonathan Jakubowicz’s Resistance starring Jesse Eisenberg.