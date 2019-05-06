Michael Cohen Takes Parting Shot At Donald Trump En Route To Jail On Hush Money Guilty Plea

UK’s new royal baby battled for air time on Monday with President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, who stopped to talk to press as he headed to the hoosegow to begin his three-year prison sentence.

“I hope when I rejoin my family an friends that my country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country,” Cohen said Monday morning outside his Park Avenue home in Manhattan to a mob of TV cameramen and reporters who had staked out the place.

“There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day I can share the truth,” Trump’s longtime personal lawyer added, tantalizingly, of the man Cohen once said he would “take a bullet” for.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying under oath to Congress, among other charges, implicated Trump in a guilty plea. Cohen said he used campaign funds to silence women who claimed to had affairs with the real state developer turned reality TV star toward the end of his presidential campaign. Using campaign funds to silence accusers to impact the election outcome constitutes campaign finance violation.

Testifying before the House Oversight Committee in February, Trump’s personal attorney of a decade warned, “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seconded that concern last week, saying she is concerned Trump will not voluntarily step down if defeated in the 2020 election, as first reported in NYT.

During his congressional testimony in February, Cohen spoke directly to its GOP members who focused their Q&A time on undermining his credibility, warning them, “I’m responsible for your silliness, because I did the same things you’re doing now. For 10 years.”

He cautioned them that following Trump, “as I did blindly” will cause them to “suffer the same consequences that I am suffering. Look at what happened to me. I’m a picture perfect example of what not to do.”

Cohen is headed to a prison about 75 miles north of NYC.