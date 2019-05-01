Disney+ Sets Goldman Sachs Veteran Michael Cerda As VP Product

Michael Cerda has been named VP Product for Disney+, the Walt Disney Company’s streaming service that launches in November.

Cerda, takes up the new position this month, will be responsible for driving the vision for the end-to-end consumer experience across mobile and connected TV devices, said Jerrell Jimerson, SVP Product Management, UX and Design at Disney Streaming Services, to whom he will report.

Cerda most recently led product and design for Marcus, the consumer bank run by Goldman Sachs. He had been a managing director at the NYC-based investment bank and financial services company since 2017.

“Michael joins us with over two decades of experience in designing, building and scaling digital experiences,” Jimerson said in a memo to staff announcing the hire. “He’s led product management at companies of various sizes and stages, but most recently made his mark in larger companies where he worked to innovate and launch disruptive products touching millions of consumers.”

Cerda’s experience includes launching a range of personalized and social streaming experiences in 12 countries across web, mobile, and connected devices. He also ran media products for Facebook, where he launched products including Facebook live video.

He will be based in the San Francisco office but will spend half his time in New York.