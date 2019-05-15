Michael Caine Sets ‘Best Sellers’, Foresight Unlimited Selling At Cannes

Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine will star in Best Sellers, the directorial feature debut of Lina Roessler (Little Whispers: The Vow, Mustard Seed).

Pic follows a has-been author, played by Caine, who is on a wild book tour with a young editor trying to save his boutique publishing house. Caine’s author is miserable and sharp-witted and just wants to live out his days in peace with a bottle of scotch, a cigar, and his orange Tabby cat.

The project is based on Anthony Grieco’s original screenplay which won a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award, and will be an official Canada-UK co-production, produced by Arielle Elwes (Braid), Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler), Petr Jákl (xXx, Ghoul, Medieval) and Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner, Wind River) on the UK side and Jonathan Vanger (Wishing Tree Productions: Miss Sloane) and Pierre Even (Item 7: War Witch, The Hummingbird Project) on the Canadian side. EPs include Martin Barab, Jere Hausfater, and Mark Damon.

Foresight Unlimited is selling foreign in Cannes, while Cassian Elwes will handle the domestic sale. Cameras roll in mid-July in Canada.

“Best Sellers may become one of Michael Caine’s greatest and funniest triumphs,” said Foresight’s Mark Damon. “With ‘Bullshite’ as his rallying cry, Caine weaves a character that is hilarious in its rage, yet so touching in its vulnerability. Best Sellers is just a wonderful script,”

Caine won best supporting actor Oscars for Woody Allen’s Hannah and her Sisters and The Cider House Rules. His canon is priceless including such movies as Alfie, Sleuth, Educating Rita, The Dark Knight franchise, The Quiet American, and most recently Going in Style. Caine is currently in post-production on Medieval (directed by Petr Jákl and produced by Jákl and Elwes) and Come Away starring Angelina Jolie.

Roessler is a Canadian actor, writer and director. Her previous short films Little Whispers: The Vow and Winter have won several awards and screened at prestigious festivals around the globe. Her feature script, The Rescuer, recently placed in top selections across a number of Canadian competitions and is one of ten scripts selected to partake in the 2019 TIFF Writers’ Studio.

