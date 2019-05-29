Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

SeriesFest Unveils Pilot Competition Selections And Members Of Jury

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA And ATA Say They Will Resume Negotiations On June 7

Read the full story

Metta World Peace Showtime Doc Explores Ex-Laker’s Mental Health Issues

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04:Metta World Peace on the court during warm-ups for the Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday November 4, 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Mental illness is starting to come out of the shadows for professional athletes, as more and more well-known players and Olympians have come forward to talk about their struggles.

The latest is former Laker Metta World Peace (aka Ron Artest), who famously thanked his psychotherapist during the 2010 Lakers championship celebration. His journey will be portrayed in the Showtime documentary Quiet Storm:The Ron Artest Story,” airing May 31 on the network.

Artest had anger management issues. He will always be known for a scary incident In 2004, when, playing for the Indiana Pacers, he entered the stands and fought a fan after someone lobbed a soda at him. The so-called “Malice at the Palace” brawl led to an 86-game suspension, $5 million fine, and almost cost him his career.

“I just don’t think people know the whole story,” World Peace told the NY Post in an interview. “The reason I was how I was is because things that happened in my life.”

Artest grew up in a housing project plagued by drug dealing in the height of the crack era. His parents divorced when he was 13 and the family apartment was destroyed by a fire.

Several teams tried to get him help for his problems, he claims. But “In 1999, you weren’t trying to go out and say, ‘Hey, I am seeing a therapist,’ ” he said. “I was such a big talent. Usually people who have antics like myself, they just get rid of them.”

The documentary features interviews with Kobe Bryant and other former World Peace teammates. The subject claims he’s yet to see it, but won’t stress about any negative portrayals. “I don’t have much to be stressed out about these days.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad