‘Men In Black: International’ Beams In $75M From Promos With Lexus, Paul Smith, Zaxby’s & More

EXCLUSIVE: The high-end luxury goods and bling of the Men in Black agents including their cars, watches, sunglasses and suits, are part of the prolific estimated $75M promotional push for Sony’s June 7 reboot of the hit franchise Men in Black: International.

That figure is close to the media value reaped by Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in its global promo partners. Sony President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution Josh Greenstein announced the comprehensive list of MIB global partners today which include Lexus, Hamilton Watches, Police eye wear, Paul Smith suits and more. Jeffrey Godsick, Sony’s EVP of Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships brought together a roster of esteemed brands which derived from the mythology of the franchise.

“We’ve amassed a stellar roster of promotional partner brands with organic ties to the property that helps to both eventize the film and transport consumers to the unique Men in Black universe, and rounded out the campaign with brands that designate Men in Black: International as a broad summer-event film,” says Godsick. “The global scope of Men in Black: International provided us with the inspiration to assemble an eclectic line-up of top promotional partners from around the world.”

At the top of MIB‘s list of worldwide partners is Lexus, touting its 467 hoursepower RC F sport coupe. The pitch: With the help of a full fleet of Lexus vehicles, Men in Black (MIB) agents M and H (Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth) are on a new mission to find a mole within the organization and save the universe. Lexus supplied cars for production and supported the film with a multi-territory campaign that includes television, digital, dealership activation in 160 US dealerships, stunts and sponsorship of the US premiere. Additionally, Lexus is activating in 25 international markets with two custom digital spots. A 30-second spot was dropped during the Super Bowl.

The iconic Hamilton Ventura watch is an essential part of the MIB uniform and worn by Agent M. It’s the original Ventura color combination of stainless steel case, black dial and black leather strap. Agent H wears the Ventura Automatic with H-10 automatic movement, cut out dial and brown leather strap.

Police Italian eyewear are exclusive to the MIB agents with a campaign that’s activated in more than 80 countries. The global tag is “Do you have what it takes to wear the glasses?” as well as ties to their necklace products. Support from Police will include TV, outdoor, print, radio, digital, in cinema, and retail presence in 11,300 locations. They will also produce and distribute limited edition MIB-themed sunglasses and necklaces throughout the world.

U.K. fashion designer Paul Smith developed bespoke tailoring prints for the lead MIB agents as well as the wider cast. In collaboration with Costume Designer Penny Rose, Paul designed custom pieces for five of the agency’s most illustrious men and women in black that challenge the constrictions of the Men in Black uniform with a colorful lining (a known feature of Paul Smith tailoring). Smith has a designed two-pieces that are crease-free, easy to travel in, with shirts including colorful aliens drawn directly from the film, along with the MIB logo moulded onto cuffs and buttons. There’s an accessories line too: black ties finished with sunglasses prints, pocket squares and wallets covered in aliens and even cufflinks complete with the agency logo. The designer will also activate a global campaign in support of his involvement with the movie.

Booking.com – The leading online accommodation booking service, which operates in 70 countries, will recreate the Men in Black: International headquarters at Banking Hall in London, and offer it for a limited time only on their site as a bookable stay.

In regards to promo partners in the U.S., Zaxby’s Restaurants will promote Men in Black: International in over 900 stores across 17 states. They have produced three MIB-themed television ads featuring Zaxby’s Blackened Blue Zalad and Cajun Club Sandwich. Coca-Cola Freestyle’s “Unidentified Fizzy Object” is a movie-themed drink option served in a collectible MIB cup. Also stateside is Listerine with their new “ready tab mints” promoted in a custom TV spot, digital, and retail campaign.

Overseas exclusive spartners include Groupe SEB which will push Men in Black: International via their high-end steam iron products, i.e. Calor, Tefal and Rowenta brands across 1,500 retailers in 12 Euro markets with custom spot, digital support and in-store presence.

The world’s first language learning app, Babbel, with more than 1 million active subscribers will run an image campaign for consumers to develop their language skills and become an MIB agent. Support will include digital exposure via YouTube ads and social media across Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

“We set out to create a promotional campaign based around iconic elements of the agents of Men in Black, including their cars, suits, sunglasses and watches,” says Greenstein. “We sought to team with world-class brands focusing on these products and designated official promotional partner status to each of them. We’re thrilled with the quantity and caliber of our promotional partners, all of whom fit seamlessly into the world of Men in Black: International.”