‘Men In Black: International’ Lands China Release Date

Sony’s Men in Black: International will hit theaters in China on June 14, opening day and date with the pic’s North American bow.

Unadjusted for inflation, MIB 3 was released in China 2012, making $77.2M, the pic’s largest territory outside U.S./Canada ($179M).

Men in Black: International has the added camaraderie of Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, and that Marvel pic grossed $112.2M in China, so the hope here is that star power carries over there with Men in Black: International.

The reboot of the MIB franchise follows Agent M (Thompson) and Agent H (Hemsworth) as they track down a mole in the Men in Black organization. F. Gary Gray directs from a script by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, which is based off the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald produce. Steven Spielberg, Edward Cheng, Howard Chen, E. Bennett Walsh, Riyoko Tanaka, David Beaubaire and Barry Sonnenfeld are EPs. Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson also star.