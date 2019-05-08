Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Disney-Fox Updates Release Schedule: Sets Three Untitled ‘Star Wars’ Movies, ‘Avatar’ Sequels To Kick Off In 2021 & More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hilary Swank To Star As Astronaut In Netflix Space Drama Series 'Away'

Read the full story

‘Men In Black: International’ Lands China Release Date

Men In Black International
Columbia Pictures

Sony’s Men in Black: International will hit theaters in China on June 14, opening day and date with the pic’s North American bow.

Unadjusted for inflation, MIB 3 was released in China 2012, making $77.2M, the pic’s largest territory outside U.S./Canada ($179M).

Men in Black: International has the added camaraderie of Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, and that Marvel pic grossed $112.2M in China, so the hope here is that star power carries over there with Men in Black: International.

The reboot of the MIB franchise follows Agent M (Thompson) and Agent H (Hemsworth) as they track down a mole in the Men in Black organization. F. Gary Gray directs from a script by  Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, which is based off the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald produce. Steven Spielberg, Edward Cheng, Howard Chen, E. Bennett Walsh, Riyoko Tanaka, David Beaubaire and Barry Sonnenfeld are EPs. Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson also star.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad