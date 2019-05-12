Melissa McCarthy To Replace Steve Harvey As Host Of ‘Little Big Shots’ As Variety Show Scores Fourth Season On NBC

Melissa McCarthy is to replace Steve Harvey as the host of Little Big Shots as the reality competition series returns to NBC for a fourth season.

The Mike & Molly and Bridesmaids star is to take over the variety series, which was created by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres. Securing McCarthy, who recently secured an Academy Award nomination as Best Actress for her role in Lee Israel biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me?, is a big coup for NBC. McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone have two young daughters and she is considered another top star who can relate to little kids.

NBC Entertainment Co-Chairman Paul Telegdy said that it was a “refresh” for the brand. He called McCarthy an “incredible” performer and comedian. “She’s going to bring a completely fresh perspective to it,” he said.

The show is set to undergo a number of format changes. “Shows always go through an evolution and I know Meredith and the team in our Alternative division will come up with all sorts of fun ways to evolve the creative of the show because we feel that Melissa is a strong creative force with her own ideas about what the show should look like and changes will be apparent,” Telegdy added on NBC’s press upfronts call.

It comes after Harvey’s daytime talk show was axed by NBC’s Owned Stations Group, to be replaced by The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The show is produced by Warner Horizon Television, A Very Good Production and East 112th Street Productions.

Elsewhere, on NBC’s unscripted slate are the return of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games coming back for a third season, World of Dance’s fourth season and a second season of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It as well as three one-hour specials of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Telegdy also highlighted the launch of Songland for the summer.