Anita Gou Feels Like “A Unicorn” As A Young, Female, Asian Producer & Pursues “Projects That Can Travel Beyond Borders” — Deadline Disruptors

Mel Gibson Courting Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx & ‘GOT’s Peter Dinklage For ‘The Wild Bunch’ Remake At Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: While Mel Gibson is attached to act in several films being sold in Cannes, he is getting closer to the next project he’ll direct, The Wild Bunch. Deadline hears that Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx and Peter Dinklage are in early talks to take part in the contemporized remake of the 1969 Sam Peckinpah Western about a group of aging outlaws looking for one last score.

Brian Bagby wrote the script with Gibson, and Jerry Bruckheimer is producing. Warner Bros is financing and releasing. Deals aren’t done but sources said the film looks on course to begin production in the fall. The film will be Gibson’s first film as director since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, which won two Oscars and received four other noms including Best Picture and Best Director.

 

Gibson, Fassbender, Foxx and Dinklage are repped by CAA. Foxx is managed by LBI.

