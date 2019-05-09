EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth are set to star in Force of Nature, an action film that Michael Polish will direct from a script by Cory Miller. Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs and co-founders Randall Emmett and George Furla will produce with Luillo Ruiz, with Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert exec producing.

This will be the second Gibson vehicle on the Croisette, after his attachment was announced yesterday on Fatman. He is also getting close on directing The Wild Bunch, a new version of the 1969 Sam Peckinpah-directed classic Western at Warner Bros which Gibson has been writing with Bryan Bagby.

Force of Nature centers on a cop who must protect the remaining residents of a building in the midst of a hurricane evacuation while violent criminals attempt to pull off a mysterious heist within the building. Gibson plays the stubborn retired detective who refuses to evacuate, and fights back when the thieves show up at his doorstep.

Sheila Jaffe is currently casting additional roles, with production scheduled to begin July 19 in Puerto Rico.

Christian Mercuri’s Bluebox International, a division of Capstone Group, will sell foreign at the Cannes film market.

Force of Nature will mark the second collaboration between Gibson, Emmett, and Furla as the trio is currently in post-production on the Joe Carnahan-directed Boss Level. This will be the third collaboration between Emmett/Furla and Polish.

EFO is in post-production on the Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, and the Polish-helmed WWII drama Axis Sally starring Pacino.

