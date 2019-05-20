Meghan McCain Urges ‘The View’ Fans To Avoid Watching Today After She Spoils ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

The View panelist Meghan McCain has tweeted urging West Coast fans not to watch today’s broadcast after she spoiled Game of Thrones outcome during the show’s Hot Topics segment.

McCain blamed producers, who she said failed to explain to her she needed to not give away the ending the morning after.

The conversation began innocently enough, when show Den Mom Whoopi Goldberg mentioned some GoT viewers were seeking counseling to deal with their grief. Goldberg, who admitted she had bailed on the show after the Red Wedding, told viewers, “Apparently we’re at the end of a giant moment in pop culture.”

“This morning there are actually counselors you can reach out to if you’re having a hard time” with the end of the long-running HBO series, Whoopi marveled. The View panelists asked if anyone in the audience was having trouble coping, and seemed surprised to learn some were. “That is so sad,” said Joy Behar, who has never watched an episode of the series.

Here’s were McCain dove in:

Related Story 'Game Of Thrones' Series Finale Sees A True Song Of Fire & Ice Burn To A Cunning End

“I spent eight years of my life watching this. And it was a HORRIBLE ending,” she groused. Then she spilled the outcome and who she thought should have won the battle to rule.

“MEGHAN!” shrieked Sunny Hostin, throwing her hands up into the air.

“I’m sorry, but it’s all over the Internet,” McCain shot back, defensively, as Whoopi got up from the table and walked away.

“As a dedicated fan who watched live last night – like everyone is supposed to!” McCain doubled down. “It was terrible! I’m so disappointed!”

Apparently McCain was getting quite the bad reax from the studio audience, because, she added, pointing at them, “I’m sorry you guys are so triggered by me telling the ending.”

“You guys are genuinely upset! Why is this a Hot Topic then, if I’m not supposed to talk about it?!” McCain said, turning her wrath on show producers.

“I don’t know why I have notes for a Hot Topic that I wasn’t supposed to talk about,” she said, holding up a blue card on which were printed notes for the day’s broadcast.

Spewing some responsibility on those upset fans, McCain scolded that GoT a “huge show” and “should be watched in real time.”

“So we’re clear, I wasn’t told ‘no spoilers’ and I wasn’t told I couldn’t say anything,” the 34-year-old media veteran complained.

“Apparently I’m going to get the wrath of the Internet when I leave,” McCain forecast, correctly.

“Apparently we can’t talk about it, because it’s going to be sensitive for people,” she snarked.

Shortly after the broadcast wrapped, a more contrite McCain tweeted an apology: