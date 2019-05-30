Meghan McCain Addresses News Family Name Obscured On Ship To Prevent Trump Trigger In Tokyo

“The president is obsessed with the fact he’s never going to be a great man” like the late Sen. John McCain, The View panelist/John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain said at the top of the ABC News program Thursday morning.

The night before the broadcast, Wall Street Journal reported the name on the side of USS John McCain warship was obscured so that it could not be seen during President Donald Trump’s visit to Tokyo, where the ship is stationed.

A couple hours before The View broadcast, during one of his White House lawn pop-up pressers as he headed to Colorado Springs, CO, Trump said he had not ordered that move and was not aware of it, but that whoever did it was well intended.

“The president’ actions have consequences,” Meghan McCain said. “And when you repeatedly are attacking my father… it creates a culture in the military where people are clearly fearful to show my father’s name in one way or another. That is what started this chain of events.”

McCain claimed she’s taking a lot of criticism in the media “across the board” for how often she speaks about her father, “how I grieve, how I do it publicly.”

But, she argued, “it’s impossible to go through the grief process” when her father, who died 10 months ago of brain cancer, ” is constantly in the news cycle because the president is so obsessed with the fact [Trump is] never going to be a great man like he was.”

Calling it a “bizarre way to grieve” she charged Trump with “weaponizing” her father’s legacy.”

To the press, she said, “please have little more compassion. This is very hard…I try to put on a game face every day, try and be as stoic as possible.”

“But grief is tricky, she said, adding “when Trump is doing this, it makes it that much harder.”

Trump’s Wednesday night tweet after WSJ report broke: