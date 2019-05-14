Mauricio Ochmann & Aislinn Derbez Set ‘Chief Executive Dad’ Comedy At Sony Pictures International

EXCLUSIVE: Real-life married couple Mauricio Ochmann (El Chema) and Aislinn Derbez (Win It All, Easy), both of whom predominately work in the Spanish language film and television business, have set with Sony Pictures International on the feature Chief Executive Dad, which will be produced under their A Toda Madre Entertainment banner.

The family comedy is about a workaholic high-level business executive with a ‘Type A’ personality who has neglected his wife and kids. When he gets downsized in a corporate merger, he tries to apply his business skills to running his alienated family and meets with disastrous results.

Larry Robinson, who brought the project to Sony under his company Avatar Entertainment’s first-look deal with the studio, will produce the pic with Ochmann and Derbez. Brian J. Comer wrote the original script, which Oscar Torres has been hired to rewrite.

Ochmann also is attached to star in El Assesor in partnership with Endamol Shine, and he recently wrapped the feature Back Seat Driver for Lionsgate/Pantelion. Derbez, daughter of actor Eugenio Derbez, is shooting the second season of La Casa de las Flores for Netflix. They’re repped by UTA. Ochmann is also repped by Avatar Entertainment.