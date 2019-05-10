Matt Walsh & Isla Fisher Are ‘Unplugging’; New Comedy Being Sold By Radiant Films At Cannes

Two-time Emmy-nominated Veep actor Matt Walsh and Isla Fisher are set to star in Unplugging, a new comedy Walsh co-wrote with Brad Morris (Cougar Town). The pic will mark the directorial debut of editor Debra Neil-Fisher (Ted, The Hangover movies).

Both Walsh and Morris will produce alongside Deborah Liebling (PEN15, recent Tribeca audience winner Plus One), Stephanie Laing (Irreplaceable You, Wayne, Veep), and Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel for The Traveling Picture Show Company (Josie, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, A Walk Among the Tombstones).

Radiant Films International will handle foreign sales and introduce to buyers at Cannes. Gersh and UTA Independent will co-represent domestic sales.

Think a rustic getaway with no cell service, Internet or social media is a romantic way to repair your marriage and sex life? Think again. Meet Dan and Jeanine Dewerson. The only spark in their bedroom is from the wall socket. Their daughter’s best friend is her iPad. Dan’s not going to take it anymore and plans a quiet, relaxing weekend in a remote mountain town. No kids, no phones, no social media, only clean fresh air and lots of romance. But what starts as the perfect weekend quickly becomes disastrous with unearthly encounters, strong edibles, cranky locals, and a pesky one-eyed dog. Without GPS to guide them or social media to stave off their boredom, Dan and Jeanine are forced to reconnect with each other. Can a “digital detox” really save their marriage and their sanity? The pic reps a re-team for Walsh and Fisher who starred in 2016’s Keeping Up With the Joneses.

“My favorite films are relatable character comedies and travel adventure,” said Neil-Fisher. “When I was sent this script, I thought, I’ve finally found a cinematic story that is both. I am beyond thrilled to work with amazing comedians like Matt and Isla who can help me create hilarious timeless characters that everyone can relate to.”

Liebling added: “At this point, most people I know are closer with their phones than with their significant others. Brad and Matt have turned that social ailment into a wonderfully funny, relatable comedy which will motivate us all to take a digital break.”

Actor, writer, producer and director Walsh currently stars in HBO’s comedy Veep which is in its final season. He plays the deadpan presidential sidekick Mike McLintock, a role that has earned him two best supporting actor Primetime Emmy noms. He most recently appeared in Steve McQueen’s Widows for Fox alongside Viola Davis and in the upcoming TV movie Happy Accident. Walsh directed such indie ensemble comedies as High Road, which marked Dylan O’Brien’s cinematic debut, and A Better You starring Brian Huskey, Erinn Hayes and Horatio Sanz. He is the co-founder of the national comedy theater and school The Upright Citizens Brigade which spawned a cult 1990s sketch show as well as “The UCB Show”, “UCB Comedy Originals” and “Players.”

Fisher’s feature film credits include: Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Rise of the Guardians, Now You See Me, Hot Rod and Keeping Up With the Joneses. Most recently, she starred in multiple seasons of Arrested Development and will be seen in the upcoming films Greed and The Starling opposite Keanu Reeves.

Walsh and Fisher are both repped by UTA. Neil-Fisher is with Gersh and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment. Morris is repped by ICM Partners and Artists First.