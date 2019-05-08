‘The Awesome Show’ Producer Dan Munday Heads Back Down Under To Oversee Unscripted At NBCUniversal’s Matchbox Pictures

The Awesome Show producer Dan Munday is heading back down under to join NBCUniversal’s Matchbox Pictures. He will become Head of Unscripted at the company, which produces a slew of local adaptation of The Real Housewives.

Munday has spent the last few years working with Universal Television Alternative Studio in LA, developing and producing shows including Chris Hardwick’s forthcoming series The Awesome Show. He also spent fourteen years working with Mark Burnett on series including Survivor, The Apprentice, The Contender and Steve Harvey’s Funderdome.

He will join the company in Sydney from June and will oversee the creation, development and management of all Matchbox Pictures’ unscripted projects, as it grow locally and internationally.

Munday said, “Heading up unscripted for Matchbox is a dream come true. I’m incredibly excited to move back home and work with one of Australia’s top production companies whilst also staying part of the NBC universe. It really is the perfect combination and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jeff Wachtel, President of NBCUniversal International Studios said, “Dan is a super smart and energetic executive with a ton of producing experience, in both the US and Australia. We are very fortunate to be able to bring him into our family as he relocates back to his home country. Dan and Alastair will spearhead Matchbox’s major push into unscripted programming, creating great projects for their home market that we believe will resonate around the world.”

Alastair McKinnon Managing Director for Matchbox, added, “I am delighted to welcome Dan as Matchbox Pictures’ new Head of Unscripted. Dan is an ideas powerhouse, with a proven track record in the global industry. Dan’s vision, energy and enthusiasm make him the perfect choice to position our business for further growth both in Australia and internationally.”