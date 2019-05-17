‘Masters Of The Universe’ Attacking In 2021 Via Sony

Sony Pictures has set a March 5, 2021, release date for Masters of the Universe, the latest film adaptation of a Mattel toy line. The film originally had been slated for Christmastime this year.

Noah Centineo is set to play He-Man in live-action Columbia Pictures movie based on the 1980s action figures that spawned an animated TV show and a 1987 feature with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man. Adam and Aaron Nee are attached to direct the pic and are writing the script with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Plot details about the new film aren’t know, but He-Man — as any child of the ’80s could tell you — a muscular medieval guy who is trying to ward off the nasty Skeletor and his dark armies as both good and evil fight for control of Castle Grayskull.

As of now, Masters of the Universe will battle against Fox’s animated Nimona and an Untitled Universal Event Film on that weekend.

