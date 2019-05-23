Mary-Louise Parker Sets Broadway Return In Adam Rapp’s ‘The Sound Inside’

Mary-Louise Parker will return to Broadway this September in Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside, directed by The Band’s Visit‘s David Cromer.

Parker will reprise her critically acclaimed Williamstown Theatre Festival performance from last summer as the play’s Bella Baird, a Yale professor and novelist who has just received a very grim cancer diagnosis.

The Sound Inside, which also will feature Will Hochman (HBO’s Paterno, CBS’ The Code) in his Broadway debut reprising his role as Bella’s student Christopher, will begin performances at Studio 54 on September 14, with an official opening night set for October 17.

The play will be produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater and Rebecca Gold. Though Studio 54 is a Broadway venue of the Roundabout Theatre Company, The Sound Inside is not a Roundabout production. Last summer’s world premiere staging was developed and produced by Williamstown Theatre Festival, and commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater.

The Broadway creative team will include Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound Design) and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).

The production’s description of the play: “A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story – the question is how it ends.”

The Williamstown staging received bound-for-Broadway reviews. The New York Times called the play “astonishing,” and Parker’s performance “sensationally controlled.”

Tony-nominated three times (she won in 2001 for Proof), Parker’s stage credits include Prelude to A Kiss, How I Learned To Drive, Heisenberg, The Snow Geese, Reckless, Hedda Gabler, Four Dogs And A Bone and more. On TV she starred in Angels in America, The West Wing, Weeds, When We Rise, Mr. Mercedes, Billions, among many others, and films include Red Sparrow, The Client, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, Boys on the Side, to name just a selection.

Among Rapp’s credits is Red Light Winter, a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize.