‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: DisneyXD Orders Season 3 For Spring 2020

Disney XD has ordered a third season of the Emmy-nominated animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man with a Spring 2020 premiere, according to Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, programming and general manager, Disney XD. In the third season, titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, Peter Parker’s alter ego is pushed to his breaking point when the always-volatile Venom summons a global threat from its home world.

“This is the most epic conflict in the history of Marvel Animation,” said Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment. “We planted the seeds in two seasons of Marvel’s Spider-Man and three seasons of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but you don’t need to have watched them to be blown away by this all-out symbiote invasion. While a ton of guest heroes will be on hand, Peter Parker’s special link to Venom makes him the only hero who can tip the scales to save humanity.”

New Season 2 episodes of Marvel’s Spider-Man will debut in September on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, beginning with a five-part Superior Spider-Man story arc. In the new storyline, the malevolent genius Doctor Octopus, who has seized control of Spider-Man’s body, intends to use all his newfound powers toward dark purposes.

During the first part of its second season, Disney XD’s Marvel’s Spider-Man ranked as the No. 1 series on cable in the Monday 6:30 p.m. half-hour timeslot among Kids 6-11 and Boys 6-11.

The series stars Robbie Daymond (Bread Winners) as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Scott Menville (Teen Titans) as Doctor Octopus, Nadji Jeter (Disney Channel’s Jessie) as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino (Blaze and the Monster Machine) as Anya Corazon, Laura Bailey (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as Gwen Stacy, Max Mittelman (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Harry Osborn, Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as Max Modell, Nancy Linari (“The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest”) as Aunt May, Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) as Uncle Ben, Alastair Duncan (The Batman) as Vulture and Bob Joles (Disney Channel’s Big City Greens) as J. Jonah Jameson.

Produced by Marvel Animation, the series’ award-winning creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Cort Lane (Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man), and Eric Radomski (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble).