Marvel And Hulu Set Live-Action ‘Ghost Rider’ And ‘Helstrom’ Series

The Marvel universe is spreading like wildfire on Hulu! Marvel and Hulu announced today that they are expanding their partnership with two new live-action series that will invoke the Spirits of Vengeance: Marvel’s Ghost Rider and Marvel Helstrom. Both are set to debut on the streaming platform in 2020.

The antihero Ghost Rider, also known as Robbie Reyes is consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields. The series will be executive produced by Ingrid Escajeda, who will serve as showrunner, Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.

This isn’t the first live-action iteration of the motorcycle rider with a flaming skull. In 2007, Sony and Marvel released a film based on the comic book character directed by Mark Steven Johnson and starring Nicolas Cage as the Johnny Blaze version of the titular antihero. Ghost Rider came back to the Marvel Universe in 2016 on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. This time, he went by the Robbie Reyes version of the character played by Gabriel Luna. No word yet on whether or not the S.H.I.E.L.D. version of Ghost Rider will be associated with the new Hulu series.

In Helstrom, Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills. Marvel’s Helstrom is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, who will serve as showrunner and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.

From the sound of it, Helstrom shares some similarities to the Marvel comic book character Daimon Hellstrom who was also known as Hellstorm and the Son of Satan. He first appeared in the Ghost Rider comics before getting his own Son of Satan series. He has demonic abilities and the ability to travel back and forth between hell. In the comics, he has a sister named Satana — which is probably why his sister is named Ana in the Hulu series. It will be interesting to see how close the new series will be to the comics.

The Helstrom siblings and Ghost Rider live in the same world in the comics so it is almost certain there will be crossover between the two series — and they may even appear in Runaways. Either way, it is clear that Hulu is embracing its inner occult.

Both series are co-productions with Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios and join the upcoming season three of Marvel’s Runaways and recently announced adult animated series based on the popular Marvel Television characters including Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show and Marvel’s Howard The Duck, which will culminate in a special event, Marvel’s The Offenders.