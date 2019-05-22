Martin Short Cast In Amazon Comedy Pilot ‘Good People’ From Lee Daniels & Whitney Cummings

Martin Short has signed on to the cast of Good People, Amazon’s half-hour comedy pilot from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Whitney Cummings, who also stars, Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. In addition to Cummings, he joins previously announced Lisa Kudrow and Greg Kinnear.

Written by Daniels and Cummings, Good People revolves around three generations of women working in the ombudsman’s office of a college that navigates the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender.

Short will play Dean Ed Brown, the self-satisfied Dean of Sacramento University who has no concept of what’s appropriate. He is of the “old guard” in terms of how he sees the world, and his casual sexism causes constant problems for the ombudsman’s office.

Kudrow, Cummings and Daniels executive produce. Daniels also directs.

Two-time Emmy and Tony winner Short is currently on a national tour with Steve Martin in their comedy show titled Steve Martin and Martin Short: Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t. The Saturday Night Live alum will also be heard in a voice role in BRON Animation’s upcoming The Willoughbys, based on Lois Lowry’s 2010 popular children’s book.