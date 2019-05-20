Marta Fernandez Exits As Starz EVP Originals Programming

Marta Fernandez is exiting Starz where she most recently served as EVP Originals Programming. Fernandez, a 12-year Starz veteran, is leaving to pursue other opportunities. I hear she has been in talks with Charles D. King’s production company Macro.

Fernandez’s exit comes amid an executive transition at the pay cable network following the departure of CEO Chris Albrecht earlier this year as Starz and Lionsgate recently accelerated their integration with the merging of several TV operations. (Original programming was not one of them).

In her most recent role, to which Fernandez was named in December, Fernandez expanded her leadership within the originals team while continuing to spearhead the network’s inclusion initiatives across the slate. She had focused on female-forward programming, overseeing new development and current productions for the network including original series Vida and American Gods as well as the upcoming series from playwright Katori Hall, P-Valley.

In her most recent role as SVP, Fernandez worked on the highly rated Spartacus franchise (Blood and Sand, Gods of the Arena, Vengeance, and War of the Damned), the cacclaimed series Boss, as well as Flesh and Bone, Ash vs Evil Dead, Da Vinci’s Demons and Emmy-winning series Black Sails.

Fernandez first joined Starz in 2007.