Marque Richardson Joins Janelle Monáe In Lionsgate Film From ‘Get Out’ Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Marque Richardson, best known for his role in the Netflix series, Dear White People, is attached to play opposite multi-talented artist and actress Janelle Monáe in Lionsgate’s untitled provocative film from helmers Gerard Bush + Christopher Renz, and QC Entertainment, the production company behind Oscar-nominated films Get Out and BlacKkKlansman.

Monáe will star as Veronica, a woman desperately trying to flee her captors – leading her on a perilous journey causing her to question everything about her past, present, and future. Richardson will play Veronica’s husband, Nick.

Producers are QC’s Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick as well as Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills.

Richardson, who will reprise his role as Reggie in the forthcoming third season of DWP, recently wrapped filming on Inheritance, with Simon Pee and Lily Collins, and will recur on TNT’s new drama series Tell Me Your Secrets, which stars Lily Rabe.

He’s repped by Link Entertainment and UTA.