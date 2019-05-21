Marlon Wayans To Host Golden Trailer Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Wayans has been set to host the 20th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which recognize the year’s best in movie marketing trailers, commercials and posters. This year’s ceremony is May 29 at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Netflix leads this year’s nominations announced last week with 66 mentions, paced by the likes of materials from Roma, Stranger Things and Bird Box. Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born leads among individual titles with 12 noms, while Trailer Park leads all trailer houses with 32 nominations.

Golden Trailer Awards are presented to winners in 107 categories. A total of 15 honors will be presented live onstage during the ceremony presided over by Wayans, who most recently was tapped to join Bill Murray and Rashida Jones in Apple-A24’s first movie On the Rocks being directed by Sofia Coppola.

“For our 20th anniversary, we wanted a host who is an outstanding stand-up but also someone who is an industry champion who could make our guests laugh and cheer and celebrate the best achievements in motion picture and television marketing,” Golden Trailer Awards executive director Evelyn Brady-Watters said.

Monica Brady is executive producing this year’s show.