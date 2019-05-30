Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg And DAZN Set Production Partnership, ’40 Days’ Outing

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas and Peter Berg’s Film 45 have set a multi-series partnership with rising sports streaming outlet DAZN.

The pair, both avid boxing fans, are beginning the venture by teaming for an edition of DAZN’s 40 Days that is pegged to Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin’s fight with Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden on June 8. The show, which launched earlier this year as a core franchise offering behind-the-scenes looks, this time will zero in on the lead-up to the bout, which is Golovkin’s debut on DAZN.

The actor and director are frequent collaborators, occasionally focusing on boxing in their work. In 2010, Wahlberg starred in and produced multiple Oscar nominee The Fighter. In 2012, Berg’s Film 45 directed and produced the On Freddie Roach boxing docu-series on HBO.

Follow docs are sports media mainstays, especially with the rise of digital video — think 24/7 or Hard Knocks or Tom Vs. Time. But 40 Days, which is named for the eight Monday-to-Friday weeks of training for a boxing match, is aiming to give the series a bit more flair, with individual episodes and series being directed by different filmmakers. The series has previously featured collaborations between LeBron James and Maverick Carter as well as Meek Mill and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

DAZN, which is being led by former ESPN president John Skipper, recently launched in the U.S. after successfully bringing soccer, basketball and ring sports to fans in Europe and elsewhere.

“As a longtime boxing fan, I am excited to be partnering with DAZN to highlight Gennadiy and his unique approach leading up to a fight,” Wahlberg said.

For Golovkin, the former middleweight world champion, the fight will be Golovkin’s first time back in the ring after a controversial decision loss to Canelo Alvarez last fall. GGG Promotions and DAZN recently announced a six-fight global partnership that will see Golovkin fight the remainder of his career on the streaming platform.

“It takes a lot of hard work to put on the Big Drama Show,” said Golovkin. “40 Days was in training camp from start to finish. Boxing fans will see it all, as Johnathon Banks and I prepare for war at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.”

Jamie Horowitz, EVP Content DAZN North America, said the idea for the Wahlberg-Berg project came quickly. “When we visited GGG at his camp in Big Bear, we asked him whom he thought would best tell his story — he immediately asked for Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg,” Horowitz said.

Additional projects in the long-term relationship among DAZN, Unrealistic Ideas and Film 45 and DAZN will be announced in the coming months.