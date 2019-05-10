Mark Wahlberg & Jason Isaacs Board Warner Bros.’ ‘Scoob’

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows actor Jason Isaacs are tooning up for Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob from director Tony Cervone.

Wahlberg will play the Blue Falcon, a superhero from the Hanna-Barbera canon who teamed up with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang to fight against one of his arch-enemies, Mr. Hyde. Blue Falcon’s right hand was Dynomutt who in the feature animated pic is being voiced by comedian Ken Jeong.

Isaacs will portray twirling mustache villain, Dick Dastardly, who is reported to be the main baddie of Scoob. Dick is a duplicitous car racer and pilot whose vehicles are known to carry various bombs and traps. He too has a right-hand dog in scruffy giggler Muttley. Dick appeared in such Hanna-Barbera series as Wacky Races and its spin-off Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines. His famous catchphrases include “Drat, Drat and Double Drat!”, “Triple Drat!” and “Muttley, do something!”.

Wahlberg and Isaacs join the already announced cast of Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo) and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes). Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman wrote the screenplay for Scoob. Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Charles Roven, and Richard Suckle produce with Chris Columbus and Andy Horwitz as EPs.

Wahlberg is a two-time Oscar nominee whose lauds include Best Picture nom The Fighter and a best supporting actor nod in The Departed. He is an EP on HBO’s Ballers and counts seven Primetime Emmy nominations for such series as Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and Wahlburgers. He also has two Golden Globe noms for his lead actor turns in The Fighter and supporting in The Departed. Wahlberg’s global box office credits total in excess of $6.3 billion. His upcoming movies include Peter Berg’s Wonderland, the feature drama Good Joe Bell with Connie Britton and Gary Sinise, and he’s set for Travis Knight’s The Six Billion Dollar Man at Warner Bros. Wahlberg is repped by WME, Leverage Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Isaacs earned a Golden Globe nom for his best actor work in the BBC miniseries The State Within. His credits include the Netflix series OA and The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, and CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery, as well as Hotel Mumbai, The Death of Stalin and The Patriot. Isaacs is repped by Gersh, The Independent Talent Group and Silver Lining Entertainment.