Jonás Cuarón ‘Hombre’ Star Marisé Álvarez Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has inked Marisé Álvarez, who is the star of the Jonás Cuarón Showtime pilot Hombre.

Álvarez plays Leticia opposite Gael Garcia Bernal in a story that centers around a Mexican-American family man living undocumented in the United States. His wife (Álvarez) is detained by ICE, and he assumes the identity of an immigration officer to rescue her. Cuarón directed and wrote the pilot.

Álvarez hails from Puerto Rico where she helped form “Teatro Breve” a widely successful comedy troupe that she is still active in today. Very early on in her career she starred in Steve Soderbergh’s cinematic opus Che about guerrilla revolutionary Che Guevara. Álvarez further emerged onto the American scene with a role in NBC’s Crossbones, opposite Claire Foy and John Malkovich.

She recently wrapped the female lead opposite Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Narcos, Sense8) for Mambu Production’s limited series En el corredor de la muerte for Spain’s Movistar based on the real life case of Pablo Ibar.

Alvarez continues to be managed by DePaz Management.