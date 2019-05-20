Marisa Tomei Headed To Broadway For Tennessee Williams’ ‘The Rose Tattoo’ Revival

Marisa Tomei will star in a Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, to be directed by Trip Cullman and set for a Roundabout Theatre Company production in September.

Tomei will play Serafina, the widow “who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor,” in the description of Roundabout. Other casting – including that fiery suitor – hasn’t been announced.

The Rose Tattoo will begin previews on September 19, with an official opening on Tuesday, October 15. The limited engagement will run through December 8 at the nonprofit Roundabout’s Broadway venue American Airlines Theatre.

Cullman and Tomei premiered the revival at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in June 2016.

The play made its Tony-winning Broadway debut in 1951, starring Maureen Stapleton and Eli Wallach. A movie version was released in 1955 starring Anna Magnani and Burt Lancaster, and a 1995 Broadway revival at Circle in the Square starred Mercedes Ruehl and Anthony LaPaglia.

The Rose Tattoo will be the latest Roundabout production of a Tennessee Williams work, following including Summer and Smoke (1975 & 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 & 2010), A Streetcar Names Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006) and The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (2011).

The Rose Tattoo announcement was made today by Roundabout artistic director/CEO Todd Haimes.

Tomei won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for My Cousin Vinny, and her long roster of stage credits include, most recently, Sarah Ruhl’s 2017 How To Transcend a Happy Marriage at Lincoln Center. She’s currently in rehearsals for the live All In The Family special set for May 22 on ABC.