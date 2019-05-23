Chef Mario Batali Will Be Charged With Assault In 2017 Groping Incident

Former The Chew star Mario Batali is facing a criminal assault charge over a 2017 incident in which he allegedly groped and forcibly kissed a woman at a restaurant in Boston. It marks the first criminal charge for the disgraced once-popular chef amid a number of sexual assault and harassment allegations. He will be arraigned Friday.

Batali, who also appeared on Iron Chef America, already has been sued in civil court over the incident, and Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins said he now faces a charge of indecent assault and battery in the case.

Natali Tene alleges that Batali groped her in April 2017 after suggesting a selfie series. He allegedly rubbed her breasts, grabbed her backside, put his hands between her legs and kept squeezing her face into his as he kissed her. She filed a civil lawsuit less than a year ago that claims emotional distress, anxiety and self-doubt on the plaintiff’s part.

Related Story Chef Mario Batali Faces New Legal Challenge On Alleged Boston Groping

At least seven women have accused Batali of alleged inappropriate touching in public, causing him to lose his television jobs. He was fired from ABC’s The Chew in December 2017 as Hollywood’s sexual harassment and assault scandals exploded and also has seen his Las Vegas restaurants shutter and restaurant group partnerships end.

Chef David Chang Calls For Stronger “Moral Compass” In Wake Of Mario Batali Revelations