Marcia Clark Co-Created ‘The Fix’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

ABC has cancelled legal drama The Fix after a short first season.

The drama from ex-O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, Liz Craft, Sarah Fain, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios, was co-written by the former L.A. County deputy District Attorney.

The show centered on Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), an L.A. D.A. who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder – sound familiar?

With her stellar high-profile career derailed, Travis leaves the City of Angels for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later, when this same celebrity is under suspicion for killing another girlfriend, Maya heads back to Los Angeles and the District Attorney’s office for another swing at achieving the justice she felt was denied before.

The Fix premiered on March 18 to some pretty weak ratings. With a few exceptions, The Fix has struggled to lift itself among viewers and the 18-49 demo ever since. The widely panned series’ first season is set to end on May 20.

Besides Mentalist alum Tunney, The Fix cast includes Game of Thrones vet Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as movie star and suspect Sevvy Johnson. Scott Cohen, Alex Saxon, Breckin Meyer, Merrin Dungey, Adam Rayner, and Mouzam Makkar also star in the series.