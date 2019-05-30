Marc Webb In Talks To Direct ‘Snow White’ Movie For Disney

Another Snow White movie is in the works. Marc Webb, the director behind The Amazing Spider-Man 1&2, is in talks to helm Disney’s new adaptation, which has Marc Platt attached to produce. The story of Snow White has been revisited on many occasions, originating from the German fairy tale, which was first published in 1812 by The Brothers Grimm. Disney released the first Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs animated movie in 1937. The Girl on the Train scribe Erin Cressida Wilson is also in talks to adapt the screenplay with Oscar-winning song writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land) on board to pen new music. Variety was first to report this story.