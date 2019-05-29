‘Manhunt: Lone Wolf’: Carla Gugino To Star In Spectrum Series About Atlanta Bombing

EXCLUSIVE: Carla Gugino has been tapped as the female lead opposite Jack Huston and Cameron Britton in season 2 of Spectrum Originals’ anthology series Manhunt, from Lionsgate Television.

Spectrum parent Charter Communications last year made a deal with Lionsgate for new seasons of the Manhunt anthology series whose first installment, Manhunt: Unibomber, ran on Discovery Channel.

Season 2, Manhunt: Lone Wolf, will chronicle one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil — the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber, Eric Rudolph (Huston) — and the media firestorm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell (Britton) in its wake.

Gugino will play Kathy Scruggs, a hard-drinking, tough-talking crime reporter for Atlanta’s biggest daily newspaper who gets the once-in-a-lifetime scoop that Richard Jewell may be the Olympic Park bomber. Breaking the biggest story in the world makes a Kathy a sensation – but her life unravels as evidence starts pointing against it being the truth.

Manhunt: Lone Wolf is being shepherded by the core creative team behind Manhunt: Unabomber, led by executive producer John Goldwyn and writer/executive producer Andrew Sodroski. They exec produce with Michael Dinner.

Gugino is coming off a starring role in another anthology drama series, Netflix’s The Haunting Of Hill House. She next plays the title role in the new Cinemax drama series Jett, premiering June 14, and begins filming the female-driven action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake in Berlin next month. Gugino is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.