‘Manhunt’: Jack Huston & Cameron Britton To Headline Spectrum Series From Lionsgate About Atlanta Bombing

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston and Cameron Britton are set as the leads in season 2 of Spectrum Originals’ anthology series Manhunt, from Lionsgate Television.

Spectrum parent Charter Communications last year made a deal with Lionsgate for new seasons of the Manhunt anthology series whose first installment, Manhunt: Unibomber, ran on Discovery Channel.

Season 2, Manhunt: Lone Wolf, will chronicle one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil — the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber — and the media firestorm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell in its wake.

Huston will play Eric Rudolph, the criminal mastermind behind the deadly Centennial Olympic Park bombing, and Britton will portray Jewell.

Manhunt: Lone Wolf is being shepherded by the core creative team behind Manhunt: Unabomber, led by executive producer John Goldwyn and writer/executive producer Andrew Sodroski.

Huston’s Rudolph set off a series of huge bombs before disappearing into the wilderness, where for years he successfully evaded the largest manhunt in American history. Rudolph is an intensely charming master manipulator — he plays with people like puppets, becoming whoever he needs to be to advance his nihilistic agenda.

Britton’s Jewell is the minimum-wage security guard who discovered an enormous bomb at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, and put his life on the line to save hundreds of people. He became an international hero — until, in a Kafkaesque trial-by-media, he was falsely accused of planting the bomb himself. Richard takes on both the Media and the FBI, fighting to clear his name and hold the most powerful voices in the country accountable to the Truth.

Goldwyn, Michael Dinner and Sodroski executive produce.

Huston is set to star opposite Janelle Monáe in Lionsgate’s untitled race relations film from Gerard Bush and Christophe Renz. He’ll next be seen in a lead role in The Earthquake Bird directed by Wash Westmoreland as well as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman opposite Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, which will both stream on Netflix. He can currently be seen in Matthew Weiner’s Amazon series The Romanoffs.

Britton received an Emmy nomination for his role in Netflix’s Mindhunter. He also is known for his portrayal of Hazel in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix and for his work in the feature film The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Huston is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Britton is repped by UTA, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Tyerman.