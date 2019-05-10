‘Man With A Plan’ Starring Matt LeBlanc Renewed For Season 4 By CBS

CBS has renewed multi-camera comedy series Man With a Plan for a fourth season.

As we noted in the CBS renewal update last night, the Matt LeBlanc starrer had been considered the most likely among the network’s bubble comedy series to score a pickup. Stay tuned for cancellation news later today.

While never a breakout, Man With a Plan has been a decent and pretty consistent ratings performer. The series has been averaging a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 6.3 million total viewers (most current). Additionally, the comedy comes from CBS sibling CBS TV Studios, and adding a fourth season would be beneficial to the studio as it would make the sitcom easier to sell in syndication.

Man With a Plan stars LeBlanc as Adam, an an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage and family. Adam’s self-assured wife, Andi (Liza Snyder), has gone back to work, forcing him to deal with the startling discovery that his three school-age “little angels” are maniacs, all the while trying to run a contracting business with his troublemaker brother, Don (Kevin Nealon). Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley and Matt Cook also star.

LeBlanc executive produces with Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler.