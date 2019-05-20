‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Sashays Onto BBC Adaptation Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ As Celebrity Judge

Arya Stark of Winterfell is entering RuPaul’s Drag Race arena after Maisie Williams was unveiled as a celebrity guest judge of the UK adaptation of the reality series.

The actress, who has starred in HBO’s Game of Thrones since she was 13, will feature on the BBC Three adaptation of the U.S. competition format, which will air later this year.

She will be joined by Michelle Visage, who has judged eight seasons of the U.S. format and four seasons of the All-Stars spin-off, and British presenters Graham Norton and Alan Carr on the eight-part series.

The adaptation, which is being produced by World of Wonder for the youth-skewing network this year, will look to crown one of the UK’s top drag artists the ‘Queen of Great Britain’.

Contestants will compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill before taking on the Maxi Challenge, where they may be required to perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges, with one contestant each week eliminated and asked to “sashay away”.

Williams said, “What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade. I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was commissioned by Damian Kavanagh, outgoing controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.